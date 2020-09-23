Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Helen Hayes Theater Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 23, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house.How many of these shows at the Helen Hayes Theater* have you seen?

<i>Grand Horizons</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Grand Horizons
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Linda Vista Playbill art
Linda Vista
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ian Barford and Caroline Neff in Linda Vista Joan Marcus
<i>What the Constitution Means to Me</i> Playbill - Opening Night
What the Constitution Means to Me
What_The_Constitution_Means_To_Me_New_York_Theatre_Workshop_Production_Photo_2018_Heidi Schreck in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at New York Theatre Workshop, Photo by Joan Marcus (4)_HR.jpg
Heidi Schreck in What the Constitution Means to Me Joan Marcus
<i>Torch Song</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Torch Song
Torch_Song_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_02_HR.jpg
Michael Urie in Torch Song Matthew Murphy
Straight White Men Playbill - Opening Night
Straight White Men
Straight_White_Men_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0038_Stephen Payne, Josh Charles, Armie Hammer and Paul Schneider in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Stephen Payne, Josh Charles, Armie Hammer, and Paul Schneider in Straight White Men Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Helen Hayes Theater here.

*Editors Note: Because of the number of limited runs that have played this theatre, we've included all shows, regardless of number of performances.

