Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Hudson Theatre Have You Seen?

Look back at the recent productions to play the venue.

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill. Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the most recent productions to play each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Hudson Theatre* have you seen? Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Hudson Theatre Have You Seen? Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Hudson Theatre Have You Seen? 14 PHOTOS Learn more about the history of the Hudson Theatre here. *Editor's Note: We've included all productions since the 2017 reopening—including limited runs and concerts.