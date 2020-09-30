Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Hudson Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Hudson Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 30, 2020
 
Look back at the recent productions to play the venue.
Hudson Theatre_Broadway Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the most recent productions to play each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Hudson Theatre* have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Hudson Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Hudson Theatre Have You Seen?

14 PHOTOS
<i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i> Playbill - Opening Night
David Byrne's American Utopia
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
<i>Sea Wall/A Life</i> Playbill - July 2019
Sea Wall/A Life
Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Sturridge
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall/A Life Richard Hubert Smith
<i>Burn This</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Burn This
Burn_This_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Adam Driver and Keri Russell in Burn This Matthew Murphy
Head Over Heels Playbill - Opening Night
Head Over Heels
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0425 final_HR.jpg
Taylor Iman Jones and cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
The Parisian Woman Playbill - Opening Night
The Parisian Woman
The_Parisian_Woman_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_Uma_Thurman_Josh_Lucas_Marton_Csokas_HR.jpg
Uma Thurman, Josh Lucas, and Marton Csokas in The Parisian Woman Matthew Murphy
Share

Learn more about the history of the Hudson Theatre here.

*Editor's Note: We've included all productions since the 2017 reopening—including limited runs and concerts.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.