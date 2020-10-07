Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Imperial Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 07, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Imperial Theatre have you seen?

<i>Ain&#39;t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes and cast of Ain't Too Proud Matthew Murphy
Carousel Playbill - Opening Night
Carousel
Carousel_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry in CAROUSEL.Photo by Julieta Cervantes_HR.jpg
Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry in Carousel Julieta Cervantes
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 Playbill - Opening Night
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
118824 Josh Groban and the Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Josh Groban and cast of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 Chad Batka
Les Misérables Playbill - Opening Night
Les Misérables
Ramin Karimloo in <i>Les Misérables</i>
Ramin Karimloo in Les Misérables Matthew Murphy
Nice Work If You Can Get It Playbill - Opening Night
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Matthew Broderick and Kelli O'Hara in <i> Nice Work If You Can Get It</i>
Matthew Broderick and Kelli O'Hara in Nice Work If You Can Get It Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Imperial Theatre here.

