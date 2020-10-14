Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the John Golden Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 14, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the John Golden Theatre have you seen?

<i>Slave Play</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Slave Play
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in <i>Slave Play</i>
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
<i>Hillary and Clinton</i> Playbill- Opening Night
Hillary and Clinton
Hillary & Clinton_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf in Hillary and Clinton Julieta Cervantes
The Waverly Gallery Playbill - Opening Night
The Waverly Gallery
Waverly_Gallery_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Elaine May The Waverly Gallery (c) Brigitte Lacombe 8815_HR.jpg
Elaine May in The Waverly Gallery Brigitte Lacombe
Three Tall Women Playbill - Opening Night
Three Tall Women
Three_Tall_Women_Broadweay_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Glenda Jackson, Alison Pill, and Laurie Metcalf in Three Tall Women Brigitte Lacombe
A Doll's House, Part 2 Playbill - Opening Night
A Doll's House, Part 2
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_03_HR.jpg
Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, and Jayne Houdyshell in A Doll's House Part 2 Brigitte Lacombe
Learn more about the history of the John Golden Theatre here.

