Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Longacre Theatre Have You Seen?

Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Longacre Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 21, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Longacre Theatre have you seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i> Playbill - November 2019
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, and Jorrel Javier in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
The Prom Playbill - December 2018
The Prom
Cast of The Prom Deen van Meer
A Bronx Tale Playbill - Opening Night
A Bronx Tale
Nick Cordero, Hudson Loverro, and cast of A Bronx Tale Joan Marcus
Allegiance
Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegiance
Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegiance Matthew Murphy
You Can't Take It With You Playbill - Opening Night
You Can't Take It With You
James Earl Jones, Mark Linn-Baker, Patrick Kerr, Kristine Nielsen and Julie Halston in <i>You Can&#39;t Take It With You</i>
James Earl Jones, Mark Linn-Baker, Patrick Kerr, Kristine Nielsen, and Julie Halston in You Can't Take It With You
Learn more about the history of the Longacre Theatre here.

