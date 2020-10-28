Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 28, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Lunt-Fontanne_Broadway Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre have you seen?

<i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Playbill - Opening Night
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Summer_The_Donna_Summer_Musical_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Summer0482r_HR.jpg
LaChanze, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Joan Marcus
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Playbill - Opening Night
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory_Production_Photo_2017_1 [2229]_Ben Crawford, Emma Pfaeffle, Kathy Fitzgerald, F. Michael Haynie, Alan H. Green, Christian Borle, Trista Dollison, John Rubinstein, etc., Photos by Joan Marcus, 2017_HR.jpg
Ben Crawford, Emma Pfaeffle, Kathy Fitzgerald, F. Michael Haynie, Alan H. Green, Christian Borle, Trista Dollison, John Rubinstein, Ryan Foust, Jackie Hoffman, and Michael Wartella in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Joan Marcus
Finding Neverland Playbill - Opening Night
Finding Neverland
Matthew Morrison, Kelsey Grammer and company in <i>Finding Neverland</i>
Matthew Morrison, Kelsey Grammer, and cast of Finding Neverland Carol Rosegg
Motown: The Musical Playbill - Opening Night
Motown: The Musical
Motown.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon and cast of Motown the Musical Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre here.

