Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Lyceum Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 04, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Lyceum Theatre have you seen?

<i>Be More Chill</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Be More Chill
Will Roland and cast of Be More Chill Maria Baranova
<i>The Play That Goes Wrong</i> Playbill - Opening Night
The Play That Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, and Dave Hearn
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, and Dave Hearn in The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel
Oh, Hello on Broadway Playbill - Opening Night
Oh, Hello
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney in Oh, Hello Joan Marcus
Fully Committed Playbill - Opening Night
Fully Committed
Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Fully Committed.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Fully Committed Joan Marcus
A View From the Bridge
Mark Strong and cast of<i> A View From the Bridge</i>
Mark Strong and cast of A View From the Bridge Jan Versweyveld
Learn more about the history of the Lyceum Theatre here.

