Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Lyric Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 11, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Lyric Theatre have you seen?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part One Playbill - Opening Night
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part One
Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Matthew Murphy
Paramour Cover Image
Cirque du Soleil's Paramour
Andrew and Kevin Atherton in Paramour Richard Termine
On the Town Playbill - Opening Night
On the Town
Clyde Alves, Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and cast of On The Town Joan Marcus
Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark Playbill - Opening Night
Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark
Cast of Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark Jacob Cohl
Young Frankenstein Playbill - Opening Night
Young Frankenstein
Shuler Hensley, Sutton Foster, Roger Bart, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Andrea Martin in Young Frankenstein Paul Kolnik
Learn more about the history of the Lyric Theatre here.

