Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Majestic Theatre Have You Seen?

Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Majestic Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 18, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Broadway Checklist_Majestic_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Majestic Theatre have you seen?

19 PHOTOS
The Phantom of the Opera Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 1988
The Phantom of the Opera
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera.
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera
cover_no_shadow
Brigadoon
Martin Vidnovic and Meg Bussert in <i>Brigadoon</i>
Martin Vidnovic and Meg Bussert in Brigadoon
cover_no_shadow
Blackstone!
cover_no_shadow
I Remember Mama
_Production_Photo_Liv-Ullmann_HR.jpg
Liv Ullmann in I Remember Mama
Ballroom Playbill - Dec 1978
Ballroom
Cast of <i>Ballroom</i>
Cast of Ballroom Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Act Playbill - Dec 1977
The Act
Learn more about the history of the Majestic Theatre here.

