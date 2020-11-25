Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Marquis Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 25, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Broadway Checklist_Marquis_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Marquis Theatre have you seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>Tootsie</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Tootsie
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Santino Fontana and cast of Tootsie Matthew Murphy
Escape to Margaritaville Playbill - Opening Night
Escape to Margaritaville
Escape_to_Margaritaville_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_05_HR.jpg
Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan in Escape to Margaritaville Matthew Murphy
On Your Feet! Playbill - Opening Night
On Your Feet!
in <i>On Your Feet!</i>
Ana Villafañe in On Your Feet! Matthew Murphy
Evita Playbill - Opening Night
Evita
Max von Essen and Elena Roger
Max von Essen and Elena Roger in Evita Richard Termine
Follies Playbill - Opening Night, Aug 2011
Follies
Bernadette Peters in <i>Follies</i>, 2011
Bernadette Peters in Follies
Learn more about the history of the Marquis Theatre here.

