Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Minskoff Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Minskoff Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 02, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Minskoff_Broadway Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Minskoff Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Minskoff Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Minskoff Theatre Have You Seen?

19 PHOTOS
The Lion King Playbill - Sept 2006
The Lion King (originally opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre)
A scene from The Lion King.
Cast of The Lion King Joan Marcus
Fiddler on the Roof Playbill - Opening Night
Fiddler on the Roof
The opening night curtain call
Cast of Fiddler on the Roof
Dance of the Vampires Playbill - Opening Night
Dance of the Vampires
Michael Crawford and Mandy Gonzalez
Michael Crawford and Mandy Gonzalez in Dance of the Vampire Paul Kolnik
Saturday Night Fever Playbill - Opening Night
Saturday Night Fever
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
Cast of Saturday Night Fever Eduardo Patino
Scarlet Pimpernel Playbill - Color, Oct 1998
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Christine Andreas and Douglas Sills in <i>The Scarlet Pimpernel</i>
Christine Andreas and Douglas Sills in The Scarlet Pimpernel Joan Marcus
Share

Learn more about the history of the Minskoff Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.