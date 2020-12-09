Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Music Box Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Music Box Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 09, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Music Box Theatre_Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Music Box Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Music Box Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Music Box Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
Dear Evan Hansen Playbill - Opening Night
Dear Evan Hansen
Ben Platt
Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen Joan Marcus
Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed Playbill - Opening Night
Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
Shuffle Along HR13.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon and Audra McDonald in Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed Julieta Cervantes
King Charles III Playbill - Opening Night
King Charles III
1.Tim_Pigott-Smith_in_King_Charles_III_(c)_Joan_Marcus.jpg
Tim Pigott-Smith in King Charles III Joan Marcus
Pippin Playbill - Opening Night
Pippin
The company in <i>Pippin</i>
Cast of Pippin Joan Marcus
One Man, Two Guvnors Playbill - Opening Night
One Man, Two Guvnors
James Corden in<i> One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors Johan Persson
Share

Learn more about the history of the Music Box Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.