Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Nederlander Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 16, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Nederlander Theatre have you seen?

Pretty Woman: The Musical Playbill - Opening Night
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Andy Karl, Samantha Barks, and cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical Matthew Murphy
War Paint Playbill - Opening Night
LWar Paint
Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, and cast of LWar Paint Joan Marcus
Disaster! Playbill - Opening Night
Disaster!
Catherine Ricafort, Roger Bart, Baylee Littrell, Seth Rudetsky, Rachel York, Kevin Chamberlin and Olivia Phillip in <i>Disaster! </i>
Catherine Ricafort, Roger Bart, Baylee Littrell, Seth Rudetsky, Rachel York, Kevin Chamberlin, and Olivia Phillip in Disaster! Jeremy Daniel
Amazing Grace Playbill - Opening Night
Amazing Grace
Josh Young and cast
Josh Young and cast of Amazing Grace Joan Marcus
Honeymoon in Vegas Playbill - Opening Night
Honeymoon in Vegas
Tony Danza and Rob McClure in <i>Honeymoon in Vegas</i>
Tony Danza and Rob McClure in Honeymoon in Vegas Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Nederlander Theatre here.

