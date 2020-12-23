Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Neil Simon Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Neil Simon Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 23, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Neil Simon Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Neil Simon Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Neil Simon Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Neil Simon Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>The Cher Show</i> Playbill - Opening Night
The Cher Show
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block, and Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show Joan Marcus
Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes Playbill - Opening Night
Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes
Angels_in_America_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_1204-Beth-Malone-as-Angel-Alternate-in-AIA-_Perestroika_Photo-by_BrinkhoffMögenburg_HR.jpg
Beth Malone and Andrew Garfield in Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
Cats Playbill - Opening Night
Cats
The_Company_of_CATS_on_Broadway_Photo_by_Matthew_Murphy HR.jpg
Cast of Cats Matthew Murphy
Gigi Playbill - Opening Night
Gigi
Gigi_Broadway_Production_Photos_2014_HR
Victoria Clark, Vanessa Hudgens, and Corey Cott in Gigi Joan Marcus
The Last Ship Playbill - Opening Night
The Last Ship
The Last Ship HR
Cats of The Last Ship
Share

Learn more about the history of the Neil Simon Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.