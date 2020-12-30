Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the New Amsterdam Theatre Have You Seen?

Look back at the most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill. Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. From 1913-1927, the New Amsterdam Theatre was home to Florenz Ziegfield's legendary Follies productions. A number of musicals ran at the theatre between 1927 and 1937 before operating as a movie theatre until the 1980s. In 1995, Disney Theatrical leased the venue and helped to renovate it. How many of these shows at the New Amsterdam Theatre have you seen?

