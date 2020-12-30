Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the New Amsterdam Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 30, 2020
 
Look back at the most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill. Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house.

From 1913-1927, the New Amsterdam Theatre was home to Florenz Ziegfield's legendary Follies productions. A number of musicals ran at the theatre between 1927 and 1937 before operating as a movie theatre until the 1980s. In 1995, Disney Theatrical leased the venue and helped to renovate it.

How many of these shows at the New Amsterdam Theatre have you seen?

Aladdin Showbill - Opening Night
Aladdin
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs in Aladdin Deen Van Meer
James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
Cast
Cast of Aladdin Deen Van Meer
Mary Poppins Playbill - Opening Night
Mary Poppins
Ashley Brown and Gavin Lee
Ashley Brown and Gavin Lee in Mary Poppins George Holz
Ashley Brown and Gavin Lee
Ashley Brown and Gavin Lee in Mary Poppins George Holz
Gavin Lee and company
Gavin Lee and cast of Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the New Amsterdam Theatre here.

