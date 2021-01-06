Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Palace Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Palace Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 06, 2021
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Broadway Checklist_Palace_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Palace Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Palace Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Palace Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
SpongeBob SquarePants Playbill - Opening Night
SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob_SquarePants_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_4_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Joan Marcus
Sunset Boulevard Playbill - Opening Night
Sunset Boulevard
Sunset_Boulevard_Production_Photos_Broadway_2017_Glenn-Close-and-Michael-Xavier-in-SUNSET-BOULEVARD-Photo-by-Joan-Marcus_05_HR.jpg
Glenn Close and Michael Xavier in Sunset Boulevard Joan Marcus
An American in Paris Playbill - Opening Night
An American in Paris
An_American_In_Paris_Broadway_Production_Photos_2015_HR
Robert Fairchild, Brandon Uranowitz, Max von Essen, and cast of An American in Paris Matthew Murphy
Annie Playbill - Opening Night
Annie
Lilla Crawford in <i>Annie</i>
Lilla Crawford in Annie Joan Marcus
Priscilla Queen of the Desert Playbill - Opening Night, Feb 2011
Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, and cast of <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, and cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
Share

Learn more about the history of the Palace Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.