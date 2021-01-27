Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 27, 2021
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Sam S. Shubert_Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as a cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
To Kill A Mockingbird Playbill - Opening Night
To Kill A Mockingbird
To_Kill_a_Mockingbird_Production_Broadway HR
Jeff Daniels and Gbenga Akinnagbe in To Kill A Mockingbird
Hello, Dolly! Playbill - Opening Night
Hello, Dolly!
Bette Midler in <i>Hello, Dolly!</i>
Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! Julieta Cervantes
Matilda The Musical Playbill - Opening Night
Matilda The Musical
The cast of <i>Matilda The Musical</i>
Cast of Matilda The Musical Joan Marcus
Memphis Playbill - Opening Night
Memphis
J. Bernard Calloway and Montego Glover in Memphis.
J. Bernard Calloway and Montego Glover in Memphis Joan Marcus
Blithe Spirit Playbill - Opening Night
Blithe Spirit
Angela Lansbury, Susan Louise O&#39;Connor, and Rupert Everett
Angela Lansbury, Susan Louise O'Connor, and Rupert Everett in Blithe Spirit Robert J. Saferstein
Share

Learn more about the history of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.