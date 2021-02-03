Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the St. James Theatre Have You Seen?

Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the St. James Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 03, 2021
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as a cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the St. James Theatre have you seen?

Frozen Playbill - Opening Night
Frozen
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin in Frozen Deen van Meer
Present Laughter Playbill - Opening Night
Present Laughter
Present_Laughter_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_HR
Kristine Nielsen, Kate Burton, and Kevin Kline in Present Laughter Joan Marcus
Something Rotten! Playbill - Opening Night
Something Rotten!
John Cariani and Brian d'Arcy James in Something Rotten!
John Cariani and Brian d'Arcy James in Something Rotten! Joan Marcus
Bullets Over Broadway Playbill - Opening Night
Bullets Over Broadway
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, and Betsy Wolfe in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Bring It On Playbill - Opening Night
Bring It On
Cast of <i>Bring It On</i>
Cast of Bring It On Craig Schwartz
Learn more about the history of the St. James Theatre here.

