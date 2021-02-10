Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre Have You Seen?

Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 10, 2021
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play the historic venue.
Broadway Checklist_Stephen Sondheim_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as a cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. Because the venue closed in 1966 and reopened in 1998, we've included all the subsequent productions regardless of the number of performances.

How many of these shows at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre have you seen?

<i>Mrs. Doubtfire</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Mrs. Doubtfire
Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, RobMcClure, JennGambatese, andAnalise Scarpaci(Lydia Hillard)
Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, and Analise Scarpaci Matthew Murphy
<i>Slava&#39;s Snowshow</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Slava's Snowshow
Slava's Snowshow_Snowstorm Press Preview_2019_Cast_HR_-2.jpg
Cast of Slava's Snowshow Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Playbill - Opening Night
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Jessie Mueller in <i>Beautiful</i>
Jessie Mueller in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Joan Marcus
The Trip to Bountiful Playbill - Opening Night
The Trip to Bountiful
Cicely Tyson and Cuba Gooding, Jr.
Cicely Tyson and Cuba Gooding, Jr. in The Trip to Bountiful Joan Marcus
Anything Goes Playbill - Opening Night
Anything Goes
Sutton Foster (center) in Cole Porter's Anything Goes.
Sutton Foster and cast of Anything Goes Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre here.

