Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre Have You Seen?

Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play the historic venue.

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as a cherished Playbill. Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. Because the venue closed in 1966 and reopened in 1998, we've included all the subsequent productions regardless of the number of performances. How many of these shows at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre have you seen?

