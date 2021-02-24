Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Vivian Beaumont Theater Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 24, 2021
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as a cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater have you seen?

<i>The Great Society </i>Playbill - Opening Night
The Great Society
Brian Cox in The Great Society Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
My Fair Lady Playbill - Opening Night
My Fair Lady
Lauren Ambrose in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Junk Playbill - Opening Night
Junk
Joey Slotnick and cast of Junk T. Charles Erickson
Oslo Playbill - Opening Night
Oslo
Daniel Oreskes, Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Daniel Jenkins, and Jeb Kreager in Oslo T. Charles Erickson
The King and I Playbill - Opening Night
The King and I
Kelli O&#39;Hara and Ken Watanabe in <i>The King and I</i>
Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in The King and I Paul Kolnik
Learn more about the history of the Vivian Beaumont Theater here.

