Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 03, 2021
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Walter Kerr_Broadway Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as a cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>Hadestown</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Hadestown
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-9_HR.jpg
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Falsettos Playbill - Opening Night
Falsettos
Falsettos_Lincoln_Center_Theatre_Production_Photos05_HR.jpg
Anthony Rosenthal, Betsy Wolfe, Tracie Thoms, Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowitz, and Andrew Rannells in Falsettos Joan Marcus
The Crucible Playbill - Opening Night
The Crucible
Sophie Okonedo and Ben Whishaw
Sophie Okonedo and Ben Whishaw in The Crucible Jan Versweyveld
A-Gentlemans-Guide-Playbill-noshadow.jpg
A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
Lisa O&#39;Hare, Bryce Pinkham, and Lauren Worsham
Lisa O'Hare, Bryce Pinkham, and Lauren Worsham in A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder Joan Marcus
The Heiress Playbill - Opening Night
The Heiress
Jessica Chastain in <i>The Heiress</i>
Jessica Chastain in The Heiress Joan Marcus
Share

Learn more about the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.