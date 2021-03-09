Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Winter Garden Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Winter Garden Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 09, 2021
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Winter Garden Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as a cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Winter Garden Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Winter Garden Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Winter Garden Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>Beetlejuice</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
cover_no_shadow
School of Rock
SCHOOL_OF_ROCK_11_23_15_3770-Edit.jpg
Alex Brightman and cast of School of Rock Matthew Murphy
Wolf Hall Playbill - Opening Night
Wolf Hall
Cast of <i>Wolf Hall</i>
Cast of Wolf Hall Johan Persson
Rocky Playbill - Opening Night
Rocky
3-ROCKY.jpg
Margo Seibert and Andy Karl in Rocky Matthew Murphy
Mamma Mia! Playbill - Opening Night
Mamma Mia!
Karen Mason, Louise Pitre, and Judy Kaye in Mamma Mia!
Karen Mason, Louise Pitre, and Judy Kaye in Mamma Mia! Joan Marcus
Share

Learn more about the history of the Winter Garden Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.