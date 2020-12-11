Broadway Couples to Perform in Lincoln’s Driven to Give Initiative

By Dan Meyer
Dec 11, 2020
 
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell and Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer will raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.
Colin Donnell, Patti Murin, Matt DeAngelis, and Christine Dwyer_HR

In the spirit of the holiday season, Playbill is giving back by collaborating with Lincoln Driven to Give on two virtual events to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

On December 18 and 19, join real-life Broadway couples Patti Murin & Colin Donnell and Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer as they take a virtual tour of the new 2020 Lincoln Corsair—and sing a song or two.

Founded in 2011 and with over $11 million raised, Driven to Give is a Lincoln program that enables its dealers to raise funds for charitable organizations through donation-based test-drive events. For every guest who attends* the virtual vehicle tours with Playbill, Lincoln will make a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Both events will be live online; to attend, guests must register in advance here. Murin (Frozen) & Donnell (Anything Goes) will host the virtual event on December 18, while DeAngelis (Hair) & Dwyer (Wicked) host on December 19.

*up to 5,000 attendees.

Playbill is proud to partner with Lincoln for a virtual Driven to Give event. Lincoln delivers effortless ownership experiences through convenient services and beautifully-crafted vehicles that move you through the world with ease. Discover the power of sanctuary and find your local dealership at Lincoln.com

