Broadway Dims Its Lights in Memory of Tony Winner Terrence McNally November 3

The Tony-winning playwright passed away March 24, 2020, at the age of 81.

The Committee of Theatre Owners honors the late, Tony-winning playwright and librettist Terrence McNally November 3 (which would have marked his 83rd birthday) by dimming the lights of Broadway theatres in New York City for one minute at 6:30 PM ET.

Mr. McNally, a five-time Tony Award recipient whose plays often featured explorations of contemporary gay life and a reverence for classical music, died March 24, 2020, at the age of 81. The playwright faced complications due to the coronavirus; he was a lung cancer survivor and lived with COPD. Read Playbill's complete obituary here.

A Celebration of Life, memorializing Mr. McNally's life and career, was held November 1 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The free celebration included readings, performances, and tributes honoring Mr. McNally's impact on the theatre community.

Tom Kirdahy, Mr. McNally’s husband, said in an earlier statement, “The theatre community brought so much joy to Terrence’s life, and our life together. He would be honored and humbled to know that the lights of Broadway will be dimmed in his memory. I am brimming with gratitude and pride.”

“Terrence McNally was one of America’s greatest playwrights, and his impact on theatre is so immense that it is hard to measure,” added Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “He was a part of the community and his love for the theatre was evident in everything that he did. He made a difference, and we will miss his spirit and his contributions to Broadway and the theatre but we have the memories of all that he contributed.”

The Historic Landmarks and Preservation Center is also honoring Mr. McNally November 3 by placing a Cultural Medallion on the home he and Kirdahy shared for more than 20 years.



(Updated November 3, 2021)