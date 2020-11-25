Broadway Dinner Party: 35 Theatre Characters You Want to Bring to Thanksgiving

Photo Features   Broadway Dinner Party: 35 Theatre Characters You Want to Bring to Thanksgiving
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 25, 2020
 
From the buoyantly energetic SpongeBob to the vivacious Persephone and the introspective Pierre, check out these beloved theatre characters Playbill readers want at their dinner table.
Ethan Slater, Amber Gray, and Josh Groban
Ethan Slater, Amber Gray, and Josh Groban

For many theatre fans, the joy of Broadway extends beyond the stage, staying with us long after the curtain comes down. So we wondered: which characters would you want in your home for Thanksgiving? All the world’s a stage, and the dinner table is no exception!

We asked, you answered—Playbill readers share the Broadway characters with whom they want to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

35 PHOTOS
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Tina Turner from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
SpongeBob_SquarePants_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_4_Cast_HR.jpg
SpongeBob from SpongeBob Squarepants Joan Marcus
Laura Bell Bundy and cast
Elle Woods from Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Patti LuPone (Joanne) Company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Joanne from Company Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
114202 - Josh Groban in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Pierre from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 Chad Batka
Barbra Streisand in<i> Funny Girl</i>
Fanny Brice from Funny Girl Friedman-Abeles/NYPL
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Beetlejuice from Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Falsettos_Lincoln_Center_Theatre_Production_Photos05_HR.jpg
The Tight-Knit family from Falsettos Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp in Rent.
Mark Cohen from Rent Joan Marcus
nypl.digitalcollections.818e3431-914b-b52b-e040-e00a18060210.001.w.jpg
Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd Martha Swope/NYPL
