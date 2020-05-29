Broadway Director Scott Ellis Wants to Answer Your Questions!

The Tony nominee will join us on The Broadway Q&A Series June 1.

Scott Ellis will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, June 1 at 1 PM ET. The director will answer questions about working on Take Me Out, Tootsie, She Loves Me, Steel Pier, Curtains, and more during the hour-long chat, which will will be available to watch on demand following the live stream.

To submit a question for Ellis, click here.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents hour-long live interviews with Broadway pros on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Marc Bruni (June 3), JoAnn Hunter (June 8), Sam Gold (June 10), Andy Blankenbuehler (June 15), Jack O'Brien (June 17), Bartlett Sher (June 22), Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), and Kathleen Marshall (July 22).

