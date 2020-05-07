Broadway Dreams Launches Virtual Training Intensives

In lieu of the summer performing arts intensive tour, the non-profit offers online training from pros like Spencer Liff, Rob McClure, and Elizabeth Stanley.

International arts education non-profit Broadway Dreams has re-envisioned their usual Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour as a series of week-long virtual intensives, beginning June 1, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As is their expertise, Broadway Dreams will offer integrated training in voice, dance, and acting using online classrooms and streaming technology and welcome a roster of instructors that includes Alexia Acebo, Nick Adams, Kelli Barrett, Natascia Diaz, Matt Gardiner, Jason Gotay, Tyler Hanes, Christopher Hanke, Luke Hawkins, Victor Jackson, Morgan James, Josh Lamon, Spencer Liff, Michelle Lynch, Rob McClure, Paul McGill, Nicole Parker, Samantha Pollino, Ryann Redmond, Noah Ricketts, MiMi Scardulla, Matthew Scott, and Elizabeth Stanley.

Broadway Dreams will offer three one-week intensives: June 1–5, July 6–10, and August 3–7.

Typically, each week-long training features master classes in a designated track (acting, dance, vocals) in addition to audition workshops and rehearsals for a fully-produced show presented at the end of the week. One director helms the production with core faculty directing individual segments. With the digital program, students will still offer a final relevant and authentic presentation utilizing our storytelling art form in a new way.

The June program, called "Broadway’s Best," focuses on all aspects of musical theatre. Spencer Liff directs with faculty including Ryann Redmond, Noah Ricketts, and celebrity choreographer Victor Jackson. Broadway’s Best will also feature additional one-time masterclasses and special guests.

In July, Broadway Dreams goes live From Los Angeles to address the intersection of stage and screen. The August session, "Booking It," will focus on the audition process. Broadway performers and casting directors will lead.

“We are thrilled to be offering dreamers the opportunity to keep up their training, stay engaged, and continue on their journey to success in a dynamic, flexible, and safe environment,” Broadway Dreams Founder and President Annette Tanner said in a statement.

To date, the organization has served over 12,000 students around the world and, as the organization prioritizes training for youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds, awarded over $1M in financial needs-based scholarships. Alumni of the program have gone on to star in Broadway and national touring productions of The Book of Mormon, SpongeBob SquarePants, Hamilton, and more.

Learn more and register here.