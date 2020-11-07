Broadway Evolution: Revisit These 15 Classic Musicals and Their Most Recent Revivals

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 07, 2020
 
From faithful adaptations to innovative reinterpretations, celebrate theatre with a look at the progression of these cherished musicals.
Mandy Patinkin and
Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park with George

Looking to the past can influence and help shape the future, and that is no more apparent than in the art of the Broadway revival. With a revival, directors and choreographers are able to breathe new life into theatre classics, reinventing cherished theatre pieces for a new audience.

From faithful adaptations to innovative reinterpretations, revisit these 15 classic musicals and their most recent revivals.

60 PHOTOS
Oklahoma! Playbill - Opening Night - Mar 1943
Oklahoma!, 1943
Cast of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Cast of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
<i>Oklahoma!</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Oklahoma!, 2019
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Oklahoma! Little Fang Photo
The Color Purple Playbill - Opening Night
The Color Purple, 2005
LaChanze in the world premiere production of The Color Purple at the Alliance Theatre.
LaChanze in The Color Purple
cover
The Color Purple, 2015
Cynthia Erivo in <i>The Color Purple</i>
Cynthia Erivo in The Color Purple Matthew Murphy
Falsettos Playbill - Opening Night, May 1992
Falsettos, 1992
Michael Rupert, Chip Zien, Barbara Walsh, Jonathan Kaplan, Heather Mac Rae, and Carolee Carmello in <i>Falsettos</i>
Michael Rupert, Chip Zien, Barbara Walsh, Jonathan Kaplan, Heather Mac Rae, and Carolee Carmello in Falsettos Carol Rosegg/Martha Swope Associates
