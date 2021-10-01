Broadway Extends Vaccine Requirements Through 2021

Audiences will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at all 41 theatres.

The Broadway League announced October 1 that it is extending its COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Audiences will now be required to show complete proof of vaccination before entering any of Broadway's 41 theatres through the end of the year. The extension also applies to performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff.

Audiences will also be required to wear masks during performances, as is the current policy. Patrons unable to receive a vaccine due to age restrictions must show a negative test (performed within 72 hours if PCR, within six if rapid antigen).

The League, the trade association that represents theatre owners and producers, initially announced the vaccine mandate for theatregoers July 30 (at that time, the only show that had already opened post-pandemic—Springsteen on Broadway—had issued its own vaccination requirement). The original determination was in effect through October while leaving the window open for future performances.

In the months since, vaccine checks have remained the norm for nearly all indoor entertainment. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" program launched in August (as Delta variant and breakthrough cases rose) and requires patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination at gyms, restaurants, and venues.

As of October 1, 17 shows are running on Broadway, with a mix new titles and those that shut down in March 2020. Only one show—Aladdin—has canceled a performance due to breakthrough cases in the cast.