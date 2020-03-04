Broadway Favorite Eric Petersen Joins Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy in Title Role of Kevin Can F*** Himself

The School of Rock star will play the title role in the AMC comedy.

Eric Petersen, who's starred in such Broadway musicals as School of Rock and Escape to Margaritaville, has been tapped for the title egotistical cable guy in AMC's upcoming Kevin Can F*** Himself. He'll star alongside Schitt's Creek favorite Annie Murphy, who, as previously reported, will play Kevin's wife Allison, who breaks free of her sitcom wife archetypes to live life on her own terms in the meta-comedy.

Also joining the cast, according to Deadline, are Mary Hollis Inboden as the couple's neighbor Patty and Alex Bonifer as Kevin's best friend Neil.

Petersen last appeared on Broadway as Brick in the Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville. His additional credits include School of Rock (in which he replaced Alex Brightman in the leading role of Dewey), Peter and the Starcatcher, Shrek, and the national tour of Elf.

The series, blending single-camera and multi-cam sitcom styles, hails from Valerie Armstrong, who produces alongside showrunner Craig DiGregorio, Rashida Jones, and Will McCormack.

