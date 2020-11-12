Broadway Favorite Isaac Powell Joins Dear Evan Hansen Film

The casting marks the West Side Story star's feature film debut.

Broadway star Isaac Powell, most recently seen as Tony in the 2020 revival of West Side Story, will play high school jock Rhys in the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Deadline reports this is Powell's feature film debut after signing CAA in July.

As previously reported , the movie will star Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman, with Broadway alums DeMarius Copes, Liz Kate, and Gerald Caesar set to play new roles created for the film. Ben Platt is slated to reprise his Tony-winning performance as Evan.

Stephen Chbosky directs the project for Universal, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. No word yet, however, on a release schedule.

