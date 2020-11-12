Broadway Favorite Isaac Powell Joins Dear Evan Hansen Film

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Broadway Favorite Isaac Powell Joins Dear Evan Hansen Film
By Dan Meyer
Nov 12, 2020
 
The casting marks the West Side Story star's feature film debut.
West Side Story_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Isaac Powell_HR.jpg
Isaac Powell Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway star Isaac Powell, most recently seen as Tony in the 2020 revival of West Side Story, will play high school jock Rhys in the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Deadline reports this is Powell's feature film debut after signing CAA in July.

As previously reported, the movie will star Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman, with Broadway alums DeMarius Copes, Liz Kate, and Gerald Caesar set to play new roles created for the film. Ben Platt is slated to reprise his Tony-winning performance as Evan.

Stephen Chbosky directs the project for Universal, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. No word yet, however, on a release schedule.

Production Photos: West Side Story on Broadway

Production Photos: West Side Story on Broadway

12 PHOTOS
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel in the 2020 revival of West Side Story. Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Isaac Powell Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of West Side Story Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Dharon E. Jones and Cast Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shereen Pimintel and Isaac Powell Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shereen Pimentel, Isaac Powell, and Cast Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Yesenia Ayala and Cast Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Dharon E. Jones and Cast Jan Versweyveld
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.