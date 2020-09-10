Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual

This year's installment of the annual star-studded fundraiser will offer video one-on-ones for fans to meet their Broadway favorites.

The Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction, one of the theatre community's most beloved events, is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of interactive experiences are planned for the September 20 event, including a live and silent auction and an online store for theatre collectibles. In addition, one-on-ones (replacing the autograph table and photo booth) with Broadway favorites will be held online, with a lineup announced next week.

Live auction lots already up for bidding include virtual Zoom meet-and-greets with Jonathan Groff, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt, and Plaza Suite’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and John Benjamin Hickey. Other opportunities include a virtual walk in the woods with Alan Cumming and opening night and party tickets to The Music Man and Plaza Suite. The auction will culminate in a live Zoom-room bidding battle at 5 PM ET. In addition, nearly 100 silent auction items are up for bid including a Halloween costume worn by Tom Hiddleston, a musical phrase from Waitress handwritten and signed by Sara Bareilles and a signed copy of Barbra Striesand’s Christmas CD.

PHOTOS: Check Out These Exclusive Portraits of 2019 Broadway Flea Market Guests Jordin Sparks, Eva Noblezada, Gavin Creel, and More

Instead of tables of theatrical treasures from Broadway shows and organizations on 44th and 45th Streets, special “flea market finds” and eBay “buy it now” bundles will offer fans another way to be part of the day.

The event, now in its 33rd year, serves as a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Last year’s iteration raised $870,167. Since 1987, the fan favorite has raised $15.4 million. The proceeds go to help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses, to provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

For more information, visit BroadwayCares.org. Check out highlights from last year's event below.

