Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Returns to Shubert Alley and Times Square October 3

Fans can also participate virtually in Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' 35th annual fundraiser.

Following a virtual edition in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction once again takes to the streets of New York City’s theatre district October 3 beginning at 10 AM. Theatre lovers around the world can also participate online.

The in-person event lines Shubert Alley and West 44th and West 45th Streets between Broadway and Eighth Avenue.

Among the shows represented with merchandise are American Utopia, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Waitress. Fewer flea market tables are featured this year to allow fans the option to practice social distancing in the COVID-19 era.

The silent auction sets up shop in Shubert Alley starting at 10 AM, while the live auction, starting at 5 PM, is being held in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Throughout the day, 144 silent auctions are being held in Shubert Alley, hosted by Todd Buonopane and Jennifer Cody. Every 30 minutes between 10 AM and 4 PM, new sets of memorabilia will be offered for in-person bids. Among the items up for auction are:



The live auction, co-hosted by Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland and Sky Lakota-Lynch, takes place at 5 PM ET in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. Check out the lots available for pre-bidding. Among the many items to be auctioned:



The fan favorite Autograph Table and Photo Booth moves online again this year with one-on-one video chats with Broadway favorites. The video chats, handled through the Looped app, begin at 11 AM and continue to 4 PM ET. (Reserve slots here.) Participants include Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), Claybourne Elder (Company), Christopher Fitzgerald (Company), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Jenny Jules (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Lindsay Pearce (Wicked), and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King).

Every dollar donated in person and online will go toward helping those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more. Last year’s virtual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $316,282. Since 1987, the 34 editions of the beloved annual event have raised more than $15 million.

All Broadway Cares staff and volunteers working the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks. Everyone visiting the event is encouraged to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination and face coverings is required for the live auction. The in-person event is also following all other CDC, state, and local COVID-19 safety protocols.

For more information BroadwayCares.org.

