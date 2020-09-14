Broadway For Racial Justice Launches 9-Week BIPOC Casting Training Program

Applications are open until September 21.

Broadway for Racial Justice has created a nine-week training program to help up-and-coming theatre professionals gain experience in the casting industry. The aim of BFRJ’s Casting Directive is to provide enough experience so that trainees can begin work as an entry level casting assistant, either freelancing or with casting offices.

The program’s trainers include F. Binta Berry, Erica Hart, Christine Mckenna, Xavier Rubiano, Gama Valle, Victor Vazquez, Danica Rodriguez, and Andrea Zee. (In addition to paying its teachers, the directive also provides a stipend to trainees.)

The Casting Directive was created to provide more opportunities for people of color within the industry who are historically disadvantaged when it comes to the “pay-to-play” model of unpaid internships. In addition, it creates opportunities for people of color to be the ones hiring for BIPOC roles, responding to demands from WeSeeYou WAT.