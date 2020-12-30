Broadway Gets Creative With New Small Businesses

Hannah Corneau, Robbie Fairchild, and Jacqueline B. Arnold are among the stars expanding their creativity beyond the stage in the COVID-era.

Looking for creative outlets can be overwhelming even in the best of times, but in the COVID-era, when countless theatre workers have lost their jobs, starting something new is an even bigger challenge. Energies are sapped, social circles are disconnected, and resources are limited—but sometimes working with limitations brings about the best ideas.

Thankfully, a number of Broadway stars and industry professionals ventured beyond the stage to try something new as they continue to wait for the shutdown to end. Using social media, these stars and insiders launched projects that not only serve as creative outlets, but also provide useful services to those of us quarantined at home.

From flowers and candles to home décor and body care, here are some of the businesses launched by Broadway alums this year.

Boo.kay , floral shop

Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris)





Broadway Wine Club , subscription wine service

Jagged Little Pill producers Arvind Ethan David and Nathan Marcus Brown





Duck, Duck, and Goose , eco-friendly home décor/crafts

Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland)





Ivy & Clarke , beaded accessories

Jessica Rush (Jersey Boys)





The Kitchen Chemists, CBD small batch topicals

Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge!) and Shannon Arnold





The Limit Fit, virtual exercise programming

Beth Nicely (Something Rotten!)





NeffNYC, apparel

Broadway tailor Matthew Neff





A Page of Mary, handmade paper goods

Mary Page Nance (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812)





The Rose House, fashion and style curation

Hannah Corneau (Wicked)





Sapling Supply , classroom furniture

Fight choreographer and performer Joe Isenberg





Stage Door Candles, hand-poured candles and other fragrance products

Stage manager Caskey Hunsader (Miss Saigon national tour)

