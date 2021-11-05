Broadway Green Alliance Announces Fall E-Waste Drive

The Alliance has joined forces with 4THBIN for the November 17 event.

Broadway Green Alliance has joined forces with 4THBIN, an e-recycling solution provider, for a Fall E-Waste Drive at Father Duffy Square.

The collection drive, scheduled for November 17 from 11 AM to 2 PM, is open to all shows, theatres, and industry members in an effort to make cleaning out theatres or offices a greener experience.

For shows, theatres, and industry members, the first hamper of e-waste is free with a suggested cost of $.50/pound after that. Members of the public and fans are also welcome to participate (up to 100 pounds).

Electronics accepted for responsible recycling include computers, fax machines, CPUs, phones, laptops, printers, combo TV/computer, PDAs/pagers, other data-containing devices, electronic cords, and cameras. Electronics not accepted: lightbulbs/batteries, coffee-machines and other household appliances, residential air conditioning units, power tools, and medical devices that contain radioactive material such as X-rays.

All e-waste collected by 4THBIN will be ethically recycled to e-Stewards Standard. All data-bearing items collected by 4THBIN will be erased.