Broadway Green Alliance, Playbill, More Partner for Lights Up on Voter Mobilization Town Hall

The virtual event will feature such Broadway favorites as LaChanze, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Jenn Colella.

Theatre artists and activists alike will gather September 21 for Lights Up on Voter Mobilization, a virtual town hall hosted by the Broadway Green Alliance. The stream, set for 8 PM ET, will share actionable steps to mobilize and register voters, break down candidates’ positions on climate issues, and explore the intersection of environmental and racial justice issues. Watch here on Playbill or at BroadwayGreen.com.

The lineup of participants includes Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), her daughter Celiia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Tony nominees Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton), Javier Munoz (Hamilton), Anthony Rapp (Rent), and Kirsten Wyatt (A Christmas Story), as well as public speakers Marti Gould Cummings (drag artist and city council candidate), Reta Jo Lewis (Former Special Representative for Global Intergovernmental Affairs at the US Department of State), Kay Smith (founder of Flint Water Festival), and HeadCount's Director of Voter Engagement Tappan Vickery.

“In the face of many challenges that unite us all, from the climate crisis to systemic racism, now is the time for a galvanizing call to action for a fair election with an unparalleled voter turnout,” says Broadway Green Alliance Director Molly Braverman. “The climate crisis is impacting us now—with greater threats ahead—and we must vote in solidarity with our earth to elect leadership that follows science, promotes sustainability, and charts a path for a climate positive and just transition.”

Playbill is among the event’s organizational partners, alongside Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Belt the Vote, Black Theatre United, Broadway Serves, Climate Week NYC, Gilana’s Fund, the NRDC Action Fund, R.Evolución Latina, The #WeAre Foundation, and the Broadway production of Wicked. David Alpert serves as director and creative producer for the event, with Jayson Speters as graphic designer.