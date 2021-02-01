Broadway Horoscopes: Which Iconic Leading Lady Character Are You?

Find out which iconic leading lady aligns with your zodiac sign with this week's horoscope.

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Matilda: Matilda

With Aries being a cardinal fire sign, there’s no doubt that you are a passionate leader—ready to charge towards any conflict or trouble with the confidence that you know you’ll win the fight. Matilda embodies this energy once she taps into her own magical power. Unafraid of sailing into the eye of the storm as she confronts Ms. Trunchbull, Matilda’s fearlessness is a catalyst for her fellow revolting children.

Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Anne of Cleves: Six

Calm, cool, and collected Taurus, you know exactly who you are and what you bring to the party. No other sign knows their worth like you do, and your love of the finest things in life could give Libras a run for their money. From fashion to food, your friends admire you for your exquisite personal taste and your easygoing get-along-with-everyone nature. We know that when your jam comes on the lute, it’s usually “Get Down” from Six.

Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Elle Woods: Legally Blonde

Gemini, you don’t need us to tell you how charismatic and outgoing you are. As an air sign, you are always ready with the perfect quip or witty remark which makes you thrive in social situations. It’s no surprise that Elle Woods is canonically a Gemini, because she embodies all of these characteristics perfectly. Not only is she playful and affectionate, but she also brings her natural adaptability and communication skills to whatever new terrain she embarks on, from a Harvard Law classroom to a courtroom.

Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

Jenna: Waitress

Cancer, you’re the type of person that people describe as “a sweet cinnamon roll.” You’re warm, friendly, and charm everyone you meet. As a water sign, you are incredibly intuitive and have the ability to flow with or maneuver through whatever complications life throws your way, much like Jenna in Waitress. Like Jenna, you also have a strong network of wonderful friends who are grateful for your good-humor and common sense, and who will support you through life’s many unexpected changes.

Leo

(July 23–August 22)

DeeDee Allen: The Prom

Vibrant, vivacious, and with an unconventional sense of humor, it’s not that you steal the spotlight, Leo, it just somehow always seems to find you. Whatever you do, you bring your A-game and most show-stopping looks–even when it’s not about you. Like The Prom’s DeeDee Allen, you’re kind-hearted and like to use your powers of social influence for good, but you sometimes get too carried away with your grand gestures.

Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Aida: Aida

Due to your resilient, clever, and quietly courageous nature, people often look to you for guidance and direction, Virgo. No other sign is as trustworthy as you are, and you have a deep desire to do whatever it takes for your loved ones to feel safe and happy. Like the titular protagonist of Aida, your powerful sense of duty to those around you will sometimes leave you feeling overwhelmed because you put so much energy into fulfilling everyone else’s needs and expectations before your own. Like Aida, you have a heart of gold, and even though you may feel pulled in many directions at once, you know that at the end of the day you must remain true to yourself and your heart.

Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Maria: The Sound of Music

Because Libras love balance and harmony, you’re always making sure everyone around you is happy and satisfied. Just like Maria, your charm is irresistible—even if people may initially think you’re a flibbertigibbet. Whether it’s melting a Captain’s cold heart or comforting those around you who are scared of thunderstorms through a song with a memorable rhyme scheme, you’re a natural peacemaker who can navigate any social situation.

Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

Eurydice: Hadestown

Scorpio, is it fair to say you’re the most misunderstood sign in the zodiac? People around you tend to assume you’re more of a loner, when in actuality you are just extremely independent and very comfortable with your own company. You are regarded as being scrappy and tough (which you can definitely be at times), but those who understand you best know that at your core is someone gentle and sentimental. Once you feel safe enough to let your guard down, like Hadestown’s Eurydice, it’s plain to see that you’re a dreamer and a romantic who believes in the possibility of a better world.

Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Kira/Clio: Xanadu

Sagittarians love the thrill of an adventure, fueled by their curiosity and spontaneous nature. You’re intrigued by exploring new places and meeting new faces, which is why you can easily relate to Kira/Clio’s energetic and enthusiastic demeanor. The whimsy and wonder surrounding her journey sounds like a dream come true to you. Plus, if a whole astrological sign could be represented by footwear, Sagittarius would definitely be leg warmers and roller skates.

Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

Velma Kelly: Chicago

For Capricorns, every situation is a game of chess not checkers. Their ambition and hustle are how they make their way to the top, but it’s their calculating mind that keeps them there. That’s why Velma Kelly gives off Big Capricorn Energy as she continuously plots how to maneuver herself back into the spotlight during her time in the Cook County Jail, in the way she sees fit. We know Capricorns can—and prefer—to do it alone, so Velma begging Roxie to join together for an act? Just another move towards checkmate.

Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Mrs. Lovett: Sweeney Todd

Aquarius, as the visionary of the zodiac, you’re nothing if not endlessly creative and resourceful. Not everyone understands your unusual perspective, but you don’t need them to, because you’re independent and aren’t afraid to roll up your sleeves and do the dirty work yourself. Like Sweeney Todd’s Mrs. Lovett, you have a whimsical side and an incredible gift for wordplay, but also have a strange sense of efficiency and pragmatism. “Eminently practical and yet appropriate as always,” you’re the sign people know to turn to when they find themselves in a tight spot, because you always are able to provide out-of-the-box solutions.

Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

Natasha: The Great Comet

As the last sign of the zodiac, Pisces are said to be very intuitive because you have absorbed all of the lessons of the other astrological signs. You know how it is, Pisces, you have a big ol’ heart and you wear it on your sleeve, and rarely are others able to dive to the same emotional depths as you. Like Natasha, you’re a romantic and feel euphoric when you’re intimately connected with someone. Childlike eyes and a distant smile are enough to make you weak at the knees.

