Broadway Horoscopes: A Sea of Broadway Cancerians

It's the season of The Crab! Dive deep into your feelings and get to know which of your stage favorites were born under the sign of Cancer.

Warm, wise, and always well-intentioned, it’s no secret why Cancers are one of the most universally adored signs in the zodiac. They’re a sign that values above all else relationships and love (in all its many forms), comfort and safety, and the beauty of life’s simplest pleasures.

Cancer, like Aries, Libra, and Capricorn is what's known as a "cardinal sign." Cardinal signs are the four signs that signal the start of each season, and those born under these signs are often admired for being natural leaders who are exceptionally adept at influencing those around them. Cancerians are unmatched masters of the concept of "soft power," and instinctively understand that you can "catch more flies with honey than vinegar."

Represented by the crab and ruled by the moon, Cancerians are (you guessed it) water signs, which are famous for being nurturing, creative, and open and comfortable with life’s many changes and transitions. Like all water signs, they are extremely intuitive, emotionally intelligent, and wear their hearts on their sleeves. Though they are not often quick to anger, never mistake a Cancerian’s kindness for weakness–crabs do have claws after all. Those born under the sign of Cancer are deeply protective of their homes, their families (chosen and/or biological), and although they are natural peacemakers, they won’t hesitate to take to task anyone who would threaten the well-being of what they care about most.

Arguably the most sentimental sign, Cancers have excellent memories and have a strong sense of nostalgia. In addition to going all-out for the usually significant anniversaries and holidays, it's not uncommon for Cancers to have a extensive "internal calendar" of personal memorable occasions and life milestones that they honor independently. And there's no party like a Cancererian party because Cancerian parties have incredible food, and a collection of the most interesting and eclectic people you will ever meet.

In celebration of the season of the crab, we're going to take a look at some of our favorite theatre artists born under the sign of Cancer.

