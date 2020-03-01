Broadway Horoscopes: Broadway Looks

In honor of #PlaybillLookbook week, find out which iconic Broadway outfit matches your astrological sign.

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Lola's finale outfit in Kinky Boots

As an Aries, you tend to radiate confidence and courage—from the way you interact with people, to how you present yourself to the world. Lola's dress sparkles just like you, and we can bet you wouldn't shy away from strutting around in those boots. Celebrate yourself triumphantly. The sex is in the heel, after all.

Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Persephone's springtime outfit in Hadestown

With your birthday landing during the spring season, there's no question that you yourself are bursting with the same bright, lively energy, Taurus. Persephone knows how to enjoy herself while she's living it up on top, including her sumptuous springtime outfit.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

The Leading Player's outfit in Pippin

Your perceptive nature and coy personality draws people in, Gemini, giving you a certain magnetism that people can't get enough of (even leaving their fields to flower and their cheese to sour for you). You know how to turn heads and command a room (or say, an acting troupe), all while wearing a simple, chic black outfit. Because you know it's more about the confident attitude than the clothes.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

The Pink Ladies' jackets in Grease

Cancer, no sign has closer or more long-lasting friendships than you do. Your loyalty makes you a true ride-or-die. The classic-cool vintage style of the Pink Ladies at once encapsulates your fascination with the past and nostalgia, as well as your commitment to your squad.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

Genie's "Friend Like Me" outfit in Aladdin

Yes, Leo, you're well known for your theatrics and effervescence, but you are also a loyal friend with a generous heart. The dazzling details of Genie's outfit shine almost as bright as you do, because you'll never know when you need to remind your friends (through a seven-minute song complete with a dance break) that they ain't ever had a friend like you.



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

The finale outfits in A Chorus Line

Virgo, just because you’re known for being hardworking and meticulous doesn’t mean you don’t want to show off some flair every once in a while. You’ll appreciate how the iconic gold tuxedo costumes from A Chorus Line are designed to simultaneously capture Broadway at its glitziest and complement the dancers’ perfectly synchronized choreography.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Christine Daae's "Think of Me" dress in The Phantom of the Opera

Elegant and whimsical Libra, you’re the tastemaker of the zodiac and revered for your keen artistic sensibility. There’s no Broadway costume that better matches your love of luxury than the extravagant and glittering gown Christine wears during her triumphant principle debut at the Opera Popular.



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

Hedwig's "Sugar Daddy" outfit in Hedwig and the Angry Inch

You may keep a mysterious persona on the surface, but when you open up, you truly let loose, Scorpio. Hedwig's fishnets, bedazzled denim, gold boots, and signature wig channel your intense interior.



Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Dolly's Harmonia Gardens dress in Hello, Dolly!

With your natural charm and delightful sense of humor, Sagittarius, you don't need a grand staircase to make an entrance to a room, but it certainly would help. Dolly's vibrant and opulent Harmonia Gardens look matches your lively energy. Is that the room swaying?



Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

The Heathers' power suits in Heathers

If Capricorns had a fashion mantra, it would be "Dress for the job you want, not the job you have," because you're always focused on chasing your next goal. The Heathers' 1980s power suit is all business as they dominate the school's social hierarchy.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Greaseball the Diesel Engine in Starlight Express

It's not so much that you're mysterious or hard-to-read, Aquarius, it's just that you tend to think so far outside the box you're basically in outer space. And much like you, we can safely say this look from Starlight Express is colorful, one-of-a-kind, and unforgettable.



Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

Joseph's dreamcoat in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Pisces, people adore you for your amiable and enthusiastic nature. The titular technicolor dreamcoat is your perfect outfit match because it's as brilliant, flamboyant, and sought-after as you are.

