Broadway Horoscopes: Royalty Edition

In honor of Six's Broadway opening this week, we match your astrological sign to its most fitting royal character.

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Queen of Hearts from Alice By Heart

With your confidence and passion, you have no problem speaking your mind, Aries—and sometimes at a loud volume. In every Alice in Wonderland adaptation the Queen of Hearts has a fiery demeanor, but in Alice by Heart, she confronts Alice on the hypocrisy of "wanting to act so grown up, while still enjoying all the privileges of being a child," which, you have to admit, is Big Aries Energy.



Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Princess Pamela from Head Over Heels

When you're around, Taurus, heaven really is a place on earth. You like to enjoy all that life has to offer, in part because you know how much you have to offer the world! Still, you operate from a grounded, pragmatic perspective, which means you can sometimes come off as stubborn. Just like Princess Pamela, you aren't afraid to put your foot down (and send away suitors) because you know you deserve the best.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

King Arthur from Spamalot

Gemini, you’re known for being whimsical and fun, and have an uncanny ability to take everything (no matter how surprising or outlandish) in your stride. And, of course, your wit and sense of humor is unmatched by any other sign in the zodiac. You and Spamalot’s King Arthur have much in common, but most notably, you collect new friends everywhere you go and you both dance whene’er you’re able.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

Princess Anya from Anastasia

As a water sign, you are deeply intuitive and highly empathetic, Cancer; you allow your emotions and instincts to protect yourself and the people you love most. Your top priorities are home, love, and family, just like Anya, as she commits to finding her relatives and true identity.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

The Queens from Six

We couldn’t give you just one Queen Bee, Leo, so here’s half-a-dozen. Like the queens of Six, you live for competition and crave your place in the spotlight. You're tenacious and strong-willed, even when life seems unpredictable and unfair. You live your life and chase your dreams with a “sorry, not sorry” attitude.



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Cinderella from Cinderella

Diligent and faithful (and always cleaning), Virgo, how could we give you anyone but Cinderella? Those who don’t truly know you may assume that you’re “mild and as meek as a mouse,” but it’s only because you’re so focused and duty-oriented. Just like Cindy, you radiate kindness and thoughtfulness; whether you’re dressed for the ball or in work clothes, your heart of gold is always recognizable.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Beast from Beauty and the Beast

Libra, you are known for your eye for the aesthetic and a need for balance, but that means you sometimes write something off because it doesn't fit your vision of how it should be. Like the Beast learns from the Enchantress in Beauty and the Beast, nothing good comes from judging a book by its cover. It's best to focus on putting your own positive energy into the world.



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

King George from Hamilton

Simultaneously charming and commanding, your reputation of precedes you, Scorpio. Like Hamilton’s King George III, you’re not a TOTAL tyrant, just a sucker for romance and maybe a little possessive. Should someone ever make the foolish mistake of not giving you the attention you feel you deserve? You’re more than happy to send a fully-armed battalion to remind them of your love.



Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

King Mongkut from The King and I

Sagittarius, nothing thrills you more than novelty and trying new things. Like King Mongkut in The King and I, you have always been fascinated with new ideas and love experiencing cultures and ways of living different to your own. And though you may find yourself at times in conflict with those closest to you, because of your strong beliefs, you always seek a common ground that is rooted in a deep mutual respect.



Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

King Charlemagne from Pippin

It's thanks to your responsible nature and ambition that you find yourself in leadership positions, Capricorn, and you're certainly not mad about it. In your eyes, everything is a goal to be achieved. You'll appreciate King Charlemagne's fast-paced explanation of his stratagems and strategies, because war (and whatever your next objective happens to be) is a science, after all.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Princess Winifred from Once Upon a Mattress

Hey nonny, nonny is it you, Aquarius? Spirited and one-of-a-kind like Once Upon a Mattress' Princess Winnifred, you’re a bundle of benevolent chaotic energy. You often catch people off-guard with your brashness and highly unconventional thinking. (Let’s be honest, you’re not above swimming through a moat if it will get you to your destination faster.) You always make a strong first impression, and your commitment to always being true to yourself will ensure that you have a happily ever after.



Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

The Princes from Into the Woods

You wear your heart on your sleeve, Pisces, because you are an empathetic and intuitive soul. You love to fall in love, which sometimes means that you feel others don't reciprocate feelings at the same intensity as you. "Agony," the anthem of Cinderella and Rapunzel's princes in Into the Woods, is sure to resonate with you.

