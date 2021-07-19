Broadway Horoscopes: The Many Famous Faces of Gemini

By Kerri Kearse
 
How many of your Broadway favorites were born under the sign of Gemini?
BROADWAY_HOROSCOPES_GEMINI_LEAD

Sharp-witted, vivacious, creative, and entertaining, there's no other sign guaranteed to liven up any group like a Gemini. Ruled by the planet Mercury (named for the Roman god of communication, travelers, and tricksters), it's no wonder Gemini are the best communicators of the zodiac.

Gemini—like Virgos, Sagittarius, and Pisces—are considered "mutable" signs, meaning that they seldom feel beholden to much of anything (norms, traditions, etc.) and are very flexible in their thinking. Mutable signs are more comfortable than most when it comes to forming new opinions or changing their plans.

Represented as "The Twins," the stereotype of Gemini as being "two-faced" or "indecisive" is a wild mischaracterization of this sign's incredible ability to find common ground with any and every type of person and their nuanced approach to exploring complicated issues and situations. Like their fellow air signs, Gemini are deeply intellectually curious, sharing the forward-looking visions of Aquarians and the love of friendly debate and rich conversational powers of Libras. Few signs are as funny as a Gemini, whose sense of humor ranges from light-hearted to very dark—sometimes even in the same conversation with little warning. This is a sign who lives to keep people on their toes.

We're celebrating the many spirited Gemini theatre artists who've brightened our stages with their trademark creativity and innovative spirits.

A Look at Gemini Theatre Stars

A Look at Gemini Theatre Stars

21 PHOTOS
Summer_The_Donna_Summer_Musical_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_33_HR.jpg
Leslie Uggams - May 25 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel - May 30
Tonya Pinkins
Tonya Pinkins - May 30
Young Jean Lee
Young Jean Lee - May 30
Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe - June 1 Justin Patterson
HR - Ana Villafane.jpg
Ana Villafañe - June 5
Harvey Fierstein 2014 Headshot color photo credit Bruce Glikas.JPG
Harvey Fierstein - June 6 Bruce Glikas
Ashley Park
Ashley Park - June 6 Marc J. Franklin
Gideon Glick
Gideon Glick - June 6 Matt Murphy
Jessica Tandy
Jessica Tandy - June 7 ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
