Broadway Horoscopes: Tony-Winning Women Edition

In honor of Women's History Month, find out which Tony-winning women you share a sign with.

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

As an Aries, you are well-known for your fearless attitude, dynamic personality, and genuine passion, just like Anaïs Mitchell (2019 winner of Best Book of a Musical and Original Score for Hadestown) and Kelli O’Hara (2015 winner of Best Lead Actress in a Musical for The King and I).



Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Hardworking and reliable Taurus, you know exactly who you are and have no problem speaking your mind and living your truth. You share your sign with Tony winners Patti LuPone (1980 Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Evita and 2008 Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Gypsy) and Ruthie Ann Miles (2015 Best Featured Actress in a Musical for The King and I).



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Gemini, you’re inventive, intellectual, and have an unparalleled gift for comic timing. Your gift for the gab allows you to blaze ahead as a pioneer, much like Tony winners Ali Stroker (2019 Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Oklahoma!) and Phylicia Rashad (2004 Best Lead Actress in a Play for A Raisin in the Sun).



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

Tenderhearted, passionate, with a powerful sense of intuition, Cancer, no sign is as universally adored as you are. You share these traits with Tony winners Audra McDonald (1994 Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Carousel; 1996 Best Featured Actress in a Play for Master Class; Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Ragtime; Best Featured Actress in a Play for A Raisin in the Sun; Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Porgy and Bess; Best Lead Actress in a Play for Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill) and Cyndi Lauper (2013 Best Original Score for Kinky Boots).



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

Leo, you can command any room you walk into, thanks to your effervescent personality, generous heart, and innate theatricality, like Viola Davis (2010 winner of Best Lead Actress in a Play for Fences and 2001 winner of Best Featured Actress in a Play for King Hedley II) and Karen Olivo (2009 winner of Best Featured Actress in a Musical for West Side Story).



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Virgo, you’re known for your cleverness, optimistic outlook, and most of all, the incredibly high standards you set for yourself and your work. Your talent and hard work impress everyone you meet, something you share with Tony winners Sara Ramirez (2005 Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Spamalot) and Anika Noni Rose (2004 Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, or Change).



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Sensitive, intellectual, and the very definition of refinement, Libra, your reputation precedes you. You share your sign with Tony winners Heather Headley (2000 Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Aida) and Lynn Ahrens (1998 Best Original Score for Ragtime).



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

You draw people in easily, Scorpio, with your mysterious magnetism, intense passion, and unapologetic authenticity, like Patina Miller (2013 winner of Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Pippin) and Jeanine Tesori (2015 winner of Best Original Score with Lisa Kron for Fun Home).



Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Is that adventure calling, Sagittarius? With your taste for freedom and enthusiastic curiosity, you're never afraid to take on something new, like Julie Taymor (1998 winner of Best Direction of a Musical and Costume Design for The Lion King) and Rita Moreno (1975 winner of Best Featured Actress in a Play for The Ritz.)



Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

Driven, disciplined, and diligent, you are not afraid to put in the effort to achieve your goals, Capricorn, like Marianne Elliott (2011 winner of Best Direction of a Play for War Horse and 2015 winner for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Cynthia Erivo (2016 winner of Best Lead Actress in a Musical for The Color Purple).



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Audacious and visionary, Aquarius, your creativity and originality know no bounds. Tony winners who share your sign include Chita Rivera (1984 Best Lead Actress in a Musical for The Rink; Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Kiss of the Spider Woman) and Lena Hall (Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Hedwig and the Angry Inch).



Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

Imaginative, compassionate, and full of creativity, you approach everything you do with heart, Pieces, just like Lea Salonga (1991 winner of Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Miss Saigon) and Linda Cho (2014 winner of Best Costume Design of a Musical for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).

