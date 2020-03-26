Broadway Illustrator Justin ‘Squigs’ Robertson Releases New Lights of Broadway Card in Support of The Actors Fund

The "I Love Broadway" card also marks the launch of a positivity campaign.

Think baseball cards—but for theatre. The Lights of Broadway Show Cards, founded by illustrator Justin “Squigs” Robertson and Tony-winning producer Dori Berinstein, has released a new card to benefit The Actors Fund at this time of need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new “I Love Broadway” card will benefit the Fund as it celebrates the Great White Way and its hopefully soon return in lights. The card is foil-embossed so the “I (HEART) BROADWAY” moniker, stars, and marquee bulbs sparkle. The card features the names of all 41 Broadway theatres, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to The Fund. Click here to purchase the card.

What’s more, The Lights of Broadway card kicks off a positivity campaign; the back includes instructions to take a photo with the card, post, tag, and show your public support for Broadway and the arts.

