Broadway Illustrator Justin ‘Squigs’ Robertson Releases New Lights of Broadway Card in Support of The Actors Fund

toggle menu
toggle search form
Insider Info   Broadway Illustrator Justin ‘Squigs’ Robertson Releases New Lights of Broadway Card in Support of The Actors Fund
By Ruthie Fierberg
Mar 26, 2020
 
The "I Love Broadway" card also marks the launch of a positivity campaign.
backstage_broadwaycon_HR_5313.jpg
Justin "Squigs" Robertson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Think baseball cards—but for theatre. The Lights of Broadway Show Cards, founded by illustrator Justin “Squigs” Robertson and Tony-winning producer Dori Berinstein, has released a new card to benefit The Actors Fund at this time of need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new “I Love Broadway” card will benefit the Fund as it celebrates the Great White Way and its hopefully soon return in lights. The card is foil-embossed so the “I (HEART) BROADWAY” moniker, stars, and marquee bulbs sparkle. The card features the names of all 41 Broadway theatres, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to The Fund. Click here to purchase the card.

Lights_Of_Broadway_I_Heart_Broadway_Card_HR

What’s more, The Lights of Broadway card kicks off a positivity campaign; the back includes instructions to take a photo with the card, post, tag, and show your public support for Broadway and the arts.

Lights_Of_Broadway_I_Heart_Broadway_Card_HR
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID-19 Relief
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.