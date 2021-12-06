Broadway Inspirational Voices Presents Welcome Home: A Holiday Gospel Concert December 6

The concert is the first under the helm of the gospel choir's new artistic director, Allen René Louis.

The Tony-honored gospel choir Broadway Inspirational Voices will present its annual holiday concert, Welcome Home: A Holiday Gospel Concert, in-person at New York City's Symphony Space on December 6 at 7 PM ET.

The concert will be the first concert under the leadership of new Artistic Director Allen René Louis, who assumed the role from Michael McElroy following the choir's Juneteenth concert this summer. The evening will be presented as a two-part celebration concert, with Part 1 featuring BIV’s favorite songs from their holiday albums Great Joy and Great Joy: Around the World with Part 2 returning to the choirs’ roots of gospel music.

"I'm so excited to return to our roots with this soulful concert at a time when our community is still healing from the pandemic shutdown, and this feels like a beautiful 'Welcome Home' to both our members and our audience," said Louis. "What started as a choir 27 years ago has grown into an organization that transforms lives through the power of music and service. Over the last 20 months, we immediately embraced virtual platforms and were able to bring our music and programs not only to our existing supporters, but to new people all around the world. And now it's thrilling to be able to gather together safely to celebrate the holiday season again.

Click here for tickets.