Broadway Inspirational Voices Will Stream Starry Holiday Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Broadway Inspirational Voices Will Stream Starry Holiday Concert
By Andrew Gans
Nov 24, 2020
 
Special guests will include Tony winners Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, and Leslie Odom Jr.
The Broadway Inspirational Voices choir
The Broadway Inspirational Voices choir Drake Takes Photography

Broadway Inspirational Voices, the Tony-honored choir founded and directed by Michael McElroy, will stream its 2020 holiday concert, A Season of Hope & Inspiration, to a global audience December 13 starting at 7 PM ET. Special guests include Tony winners Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, and Leslie Odom Jr., plus Crystal Monee Hall, Daniel J. Watts, and Shoshana Bean.

The show will also feature appearances by Tony winners Leslie Uggams, Phylicia Rashad, Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, Karen Olivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and LaChanze, as well as Debbie Allen, Vanessa Williams, Telly Leung, Montego Glover, Celia Rose Gooding, and Jeanine Tesori.

Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Michael McElroy and Telly Leung Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Songs from holidays past will blend alongside new music created especially for the concert.

“As 2020 comes to a close, we cannot deny it has been a challenging year,” says McElroy. “But BIV is passionately committed to our mission of bringing hope and inspiration during these times. Now more than ever we need this moment of unity to bring, comfort, healing, and great joy.”

A Season of Hope & Inspiration is executive produced by Broadway Virtual.

Broadway Inspirational Voices, a 2019 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, was formed in 1994 by Tony-nominated Broadway performer McElroy. His vision was to bring inspiration to the Broadway community during a time when the AIDS epidemic had ravaged an entire generation of artists. Over the past 25 years, BIV has served the Broadway community whenever needed.

READ: Checking In With… Tony Honoree Michael McElroy

The event will stream online, and tickets (free and donate-what-you-can) can be reserved at BIVvoices.org starting November 30.

Inside the Broadway Inspirational Voices Gala With Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, and More

Inside the Broadway Inspirational Voices Gala With Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, and More

21 PHOTOS
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Thomas Schumacher SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Norm Lewis and Renée Elise Goldsberry SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Nathan Lee Graham and André De Shields SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Kristin Chenoweth SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Broadway Inspirational Voices SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Billy Porter SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Michael McElroy SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Billy Porter and the Broadway Inspirational Voices SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Billy Porter SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Karen Olivo Valerie Terranova
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.