Broadway Investor Brisa Carleton and Julie Cohen Theobald Join Educational Theatre Foundation Board

Theobald joins the board as she ends a decade-long tenure as executive director of the Educational Theatre Association.

The Educational Theatre Foundation adds two new members to its national board of trustees for the 2022–2024 term: Princess Grace Foundation CEO and Tony-winning Broadway producer Brisa Carleton and Julie Cohen Theobald.

Theobald joins ETF's board as she closes out 10 years as executive director of ETF's sister organization, the Educational Theatre Association. Her tenure at EdTA saw the creation of ETF, a doubling of EdTA's operating budget, and record membership levels.

"This work has always been more than a job for me," shares Theobald. "The mission of supporting theatre education is personal, stemming from my own experience in theatre as a child. Now it truly becomes part of my personal mission, as I shift from an employee to a volunteer. As I reflect on the mission and the past decade’s accomplishments, I am so proud of the birth of ETF."

Theobald leaves EdTA to become executive director of the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas.

The addition of Carleton strengthens the bond between ETF and the Princess Grace Foundation, which partnered with ETF on a new theatre scholarship earlier this year. Before the Princess Grace Foundation, Carleton served as director of innovation at the John Gore Organization. Her Broadway investing credits include Hamilton.

"I am honored to join the ranks of the Educational Theatre Foundation and work toward realizing our shared belief that every child in America deserves access to theatre education in school," says Carleton.

The philanthropic wing of the Educational Theatre Association, the Educational Theatre Foundation provides financial support to provide access to school theatre programs in at-need districts. Initiatives include JumpStart Theatre, which brings sustainable musical theatre programs to schools without theatre programs; the Thespian Relief Fund, offering needs-based grants to schools; and Pathways, which fosters racial equity in school theatre.

For more information, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.