Broadway Jackbox Returns With a Special Smash-Themed Edition March 20

Katharine McPhee, Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Andy Mientus will join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello for the stream.

Following a successful launch on March 13, Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello continue the Broadway Jackbox series March 20. A now twice-weekly online event hosted on Twitch, the live event features Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games.

The March 20 event will be at 6 PM ET and featuring a host of Smash favorites: Waitress star Katharine McPhee, Newsies' Jeremy Jordan, and Spring Awakening's Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the series will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6 PM ET. Money will be raised for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the coronavirus pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's twice-daily live streamed concert: Stars in the House. Watch here. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

Craving more Smash content? Playbill's recapping the NBC musical series throughout the Broadway shutdown. Get started here.

