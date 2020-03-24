Broadway Jackbox, With Alex Brightman, Rob McClure, and Jennifer Simard, Returns March 24

The Broadway guest stars join Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and Will Roland at 6 PM ET.

Their shows may be on hiatus, but Broadway stars Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), and Jennifer Simard (Company) will be out to play this evening when they join Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and Will Roland in the March 24 Broadway Jackbox series.

Following a successful March 13 launch, the now twice-weekly live event features Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising much-needed funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the March 24 event will be at 6 PM ET on Twitch. Money is raised through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's twice-daily live streamed concert: Stars in the House. Watch here. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.