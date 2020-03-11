Broadway League Advises Against Stage Door Activities, Increases Sanitizing Efforts in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

"We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations."

UPDATE, MARCH 12, 2 PM: Broadway Will Go Dark Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, has released an updated statement regarding safety precautions that are currently being taken in all Broadway theatres—for audiences, performers, and crew—in response to the growing spread of coronavirus.

“The Broadway League is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community. The safety and security of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theatres and offices as all productions continue to play as scheduled. We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre. We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms. As an added precaution, we are highly recommending that all stage door activities be eliminated for the time being. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions.

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies.”

Currently, stage door policies in response to the outbreak are on a theatre-by-theatre basis; Hadestown, for instance, announced March 7 that cast members will not stop at the stage door pre- or post-performance for 30 days.

Playbill will provide additional updates on The Broadway League's decisions as they are made public.

The Broadway League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry.